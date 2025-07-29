Cowboys 'young core' gets middle of road NFL ranking despite untapped potential
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL season looking to bounce back from a disappointing outcome a year ago. This season, Dallas will be relying heavily on its young core, including a highly touted class from the 2025 NFL draft.
Ahead of the start of the preseason, ESPN.com ranked every team in the league based on its young core -- which is classified as players under the age of 25.
While the Cowboys have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years, it wasn't enough to crack the top half of the league. Instead, the Cowboys check in with a modest ranking of No. 17.
But there is still plenty of reason to be excited for the future.
Along with recent first-round picks Tyler Booker, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Smith, the team's big-name offseason addition of George Pickens is also only 24 years old.
"The Cowboys like to pour draft resources into the offensive line. From left to right, you have left tackle Tyler Guyton at age 24, left guard Smith at age 24, center Cooper Beebe at age 24, and rookie right guard Tyler Booker at age 21," the article states. "Also on offense, new wide receiver George Pickens qualifies as a young talent -- he turns 25 next March."
On the defensive side of the ball, Dallas has defensive tackle Mazi Smith (24), linebacker Marist Liufau (24), this year's second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku (21), who has been virtually unblockable during training camp, and third-round cornerback Shavon Revel (24).
Booker, Ezeiruaku, and Revel are all rookies who have yet to show what they bring to the table in the NFL, but they all have potential to be stars at their position. If the new faces can live up to the hype, Dallas could jump up these ranking by the time next season rolls around.
