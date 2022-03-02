Cowboys at the Combine: Top 20 O-Linemen to 'Reload'

It has been 26 years since the Cowboys have made it to the Super Bowl, but maybe this season will end the drought. And maybe some muscle upfront will help.

INDIANAPOLIS - History shows to expect the unexpected when it comes to the Cowboys' NFL Draft plan. However, after a lackluster performance from the 2021 offensive line - traditionally a strength - the trenches are an early priority.

Does Dallas' draft plans include adding to the offensive line? A source inside the Star says "reloading" is the accurate word to keep a strength strong. Our gang at SI's NFL Draft Bible offer up the top names, complete with predicted round drafted and scouting reports ...

LEFT TACKLES

1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, RD1, REPORT

2. Evan Neal, Alabama, RD1, REPORT

3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State, RD1, REPORT

4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, RD1, REPORT

5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan, RD2, REPORT

6. Sean Rhyan, UCLA, RD2, REPORT

7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, RD2, REPORT

8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

9. Tyler Smith, Tulsa, RD3, REPORT

10. Abraham Lucas, Washington State, RD3, REPORT

GUARDS

1. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, RD1, REPORT

2. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, RD1, REPORT

3. Zion Johnson, Boston College, RD2, REPORT

4. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, RD2, REPORT

5. Ed Ingram, LSU, RD3, REPORT

6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga, RD3, REPORT

7. Thayer Munford, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

CENTERS

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, RD1, REPORT

2. Dohnovan West, Arizona State, RD2, REPORT

3. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College , RD3, REPORT

The Cowboys hold the 24th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins April 28. Can they strike gold again? In a pivotal offseason, Dallas has big decisions to make in free agency and possess six traditional draft picks (plus one projected compensatory pick).

Dallas' selections:

Round 1: 24th-overall

Round 2: 56th-overall

Round 3: 88th-overall

Round 4: 127th-overall

Round 5: 166th-overall

Round 5: 176th-overall*

Round 6: 201st-overall

With Connor Williams as a free agent among the reasons, with the 24th overall pick, Dallas could target Rimington Trophy winner Linderbaum. Maybe Dallas selects Kenyon Green, the 6-foot-4 guard and two-time Consensus All-America from Texas A&M. Another option with a likely-later pick is the 6-8 Daniel Faalele of Minnesota. He is a donut away from 400 pounds with a massive 86-inch wingspan.

The Cowboys will evaluate which prospects have the agility and ability to possibly join "America's Team'' - a team that has been pushed around inside since Travis Frederick’s retirement.

Quarterback Dak Prescott broke the franchise record for the most touchdown passes (37) in a single season. His eight games with a 100 passer rating and three passing scores led the NFL in 2021... However, the NFL's No. 1 offense fizzled in the second half of the season.

An inconsistent offensive attack paired with Dallas' penalty problem kept the team from achieving their ultimate Super Bowl goal. Dallas' 12-5 run came to an abrupt end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

Will the Cowboys rework their offensive line to help their impressive collection of stars to reach championship mettle? The Cowboys appear to have everything on paper to contend again in 2022. Once again expectations are high; Dallas is tied with the 49ers and Green Bay Packers for the fourth-best odds (+1300) to win Super Bowl LVII.

It has been 26 years since the Cowboys have made it to the Super Bowl, but maybe this season will end the drought. And maybe some muscle upfront will help.