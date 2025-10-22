Cowboy Roundup: Dominant defense's rising stars, George Pickens mic'd up
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. There can never be a regular week when you're following the Cowboys, and this week was no different when rumors surfaced that Dallas was actively pursuing a trade for Las Vegas superstar Maxx Crosby.
As it turns out, the reports were news to the Cowboys, and the Raiders informed their star pass rusher that he will not be moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4.
So, the excitement was squashed after less than 12 hours.
MORE: In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has
That's the type of rollercoaster ride we've come to expect from the Cowboys, however, so it was just another day in the office.
Today, the team returns to the practice field in what should be an exciting day. Dallas will be opening the practice windows for rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, starting center Cooper Beebe, and highly touted third-round NFL draft pick Shavon Revel.
While we wait to see what the day brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed. Indulge.
MORE: Stats prove Dallas Cowboys have a defensive star in the making in rookie defender
Dominant defense's rising stars
A few weeks ago, no one could have ever predicted the dominant defensive effort the Cowboys had in Week 7 over the Commanders. InsideTheStar.com took a look at the defensive snap breakdown and pointed out some of the unit's rising stars.
"Kaiir Elam, Kenneth Murray Jr., DaRon Bland, and Markquese Bell each played 67 snaps, anchoring the secondary and linebacker corps. Rookie linebacker Shemar James saw 66 snaps and continued his growth, while safety Donovan Wilson (65 snaps) remained active near the line despite some struggles in coverage. Interior disruptors Kenny Clark (43 snaps) and Osa Odighizuwa (36 snaps) kept the defensive front steady."
MORE: Viral NFL ref who protected Jaxon Smith-Njigba is former Cowboys standout
George Pickens mic'd up
George Pickens is not only bringing excitement to the field for the Cowboys, but he is also providing high-quality entertainment on the sidelines. Pickens should be mic'd up for every game, and videos like this show the in-season Hard Knocks later this season should deliver.
Now, let's just hope that the front office does the right thing and gives Pickens the new contract he deserves to keep him in Dallas long term. The last thing the Cowboys need is for Pickens to hit the open market.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Surprising veteran leads way as Cowboys top-graded player in Week 7 victory
George Pickens is having an extremely unique impact on Dallas Cowboys offense
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie