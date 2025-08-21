Cowboys insider shuts down Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr trade buzz
The Dallas Cowboys once again entered the NFL offseason without a clear RB1, so anytime there is a player available or trade buzz, the team has been linked to the discussion.
That's the case once again with news that teams have been calling the Washington Commanders about running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Some rumblings suggested the Cowboys could be interested in the former third-round pick and two-time national champion, but that buzz is being brought to a screeching halt.
Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr. of All DLLS Sports reports that team is not in play for the running back.
In the offseason, the Cowboys completely revamped the running back room after watching 2024 leading rusher Rico Dowdle bolt for the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
Dallas then signed veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, before selecting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft.
Currently, Williams is favored to land the starting job after a strong training camp, while Blue could also see extended work. Regardless of how the rotation plays out, it doesn't look like Robinson will be in the picture.
