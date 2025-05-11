Cowboy Roundup: Examining Dallas' revamped RB room, More DL help on the way?
Examining Dallas' revamped RB room
After signing two veteran running backs during free agency and selecting two running backs in the NFL Draft, the Cowboys' running back room will look very different in 2025. Blogging the Boys takes a look at what to expect moving forward.
More DL help on the way?
One of the biggest questions remaining for the Cowboys is the interior defensive line, but they have been linked to Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader, who could immediately help upgrade the defense against the run. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at what Reader brings to the table.
