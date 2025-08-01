Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Fan reaction to training camp Day 8, Fork in the roster road

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, August 1.

Josh Sanchez

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs during training camp
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and the first game of the NFL preseason, and now it's time to kick off the month of August. If you enjoyed a little bit of extra sleep last night, oh my, there is chaos making the rounds.

The Micah Parsons saga took an interesting turn when he shared a cryptic GIF that read, "One last ride," from the film Bad Boys for Life. The GIF was in response to a photo of Parsons and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs then responded to Parsons' message with a cryptic note of his own.

MORE: Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8

This all happened around midnight, and Cowboys fans have been in shambles ever since -- and this was supposed to be the team's off day.

Dallas Cowboys fans arrive at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys fans arrive at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, who knows what is going on between the defensive stars and the front office, but hopefully there will be some clarity before everything spirals out of control.

In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around the web as we say hello to the new month.

Social media reaction to Week 2 of training camp

Dallas Cowboys defensive players going through drills at training camp in Oxnar
Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blogging The Boys takes a look at some of the top social media reactions to the team's second week of practice in Oxnard.

Fork in the roster road

Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones watch Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches with his son Stephen Jones during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have some big decisions to make with the roster, so The Cowboys Wire gives a little rundown.

Cowboys Quick Hits

