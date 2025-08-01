Cowboy Roundup: Fan reaction to training camp Day 8, Fork in the roster road
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and the first game of the NFL preseason, and now it's time to kick off the month of August. If you enjoyed a little bit of extra sleep last night, oh my, there is chaos making the rounds.
The Micah Parsons saga took an interesting turn when he shared a cryptic GIF that read, "One last ride," from the film Bad Boys for Life. The GIF was in response to a photo of Parsons and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Diggs then responded to Parsons' message with a cryptic note of his own.
This all happened around midnight, and Cowboys fans have been in shambles ever since -- and this was supposed to be the team's off day.
So, who knows what is going on between the defensive stars and the front office, but hopefully there will be some clarity before everything spirals out of control.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around the web as we say hello to the new month.
Social media reaction to Week 2 of training camp
Blogging The Boys takes a look at some of the top social media reactions to the team's second week of practice in Oxnard.
Fork in the roster road
The Dallas Cowboys have some big decisions to make with the roster, so The Cowboys Wire gives a little rundown.
Cowboys Quick Hits
