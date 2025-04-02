Former Cowboys rival says Micah Parsons should demand trade if he ‘wants to win’
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in the midst of a contract negotiation with a star player. And once again, they’re not showing any urgency to get that deal done.
Micah Parsons is entering his fifth season in the NFL, and is on the final year of his rookie contract. He’s proven himself to be one of the premier pass rushers in the league and is on the verge of a record-breaking contract.
Jerry Jones claims the two sides have “come to an agreement” on the important details, but he’s also tried to cut out Parsons’ agent, so his claim should be taken with a grain of salt.
With the contract still undone, there will be countless takes on how Parsons should handle Jones — who has become difficult to negotiate with in recent years. One player believes the best option for Parsons is to pack up and head elsewhere.
Robert Griffin III, who was once a rival with Washington, says Parsons needs to demand a trade if he wants to “win and get paid.”
It’s easy to scoff at RG3’s take and chalk it up to a bitter ex-rival but there are reasons his comment makes sense. The Cowboys haven’t gotten past the second round of the playoffs in 30 years and Jones seems less concerned about that stat than he does with Parsons’ contract.
He, and his son Stephen Jones, have also used the media against players during negotiations and haven’t spent much in free agency to surround franchise cornerstones with the talent they need to succeed.
There’s even a case to be made that demanding a trade could force Jones to make the negotiations a priority. That worked recently with Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.
In the end, Jones and Parsons will find common ground and No. 11 will be in Dallas for years to come. Until then, these takes will continue to surface.
