Cowboy Roundup: NFL sick of Giants rivalry game, Trevon Diggs documentary
We had the NFL schedule release, some interesting comments from Stephen Jones, who is clearly taking on a bigger role with the team, and some social media drama between superstar Micah Parsons and a team beat writer.
Jones had some interesting comments on Thursday afternoon when speaking to the media, sharing his excitement for George Pickens, discussing the historic schedule gauntlet the team will face in the second half of the season, and showing optimism about a Parsons contract extension.
MORE: 3 most important Dallas Cowboys revenge games for 2025 NFL season
That talk about Parsons' extension led to a social media interaction between Parsons and beat writer Clarence Hill, who claimed there is a handshake deal between Parsons and Jerry Jones.
Parsons immediately called Hill a liar and went on to troll him with a meme from the movie Sinners. There is always something going on regarding the Cowboys.
While we wait to see what today holds for America's Team, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around the web.
NFL sick of Giants rivalry game
The NFL is admitting that it has Cowboys-Giants primetime fatigue, which is why the rivalry game will not be featured in primetime for the first time since 2005. Blogging the Boys has more.
Trevon Diggs documentary
Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs will be releasing his own documentary about his 2023 ACL injury and journey back to the field. The documentary will drop on Monday, May 19, according to his Instagram account.
