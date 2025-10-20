Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, George Pickens contract extension?
Happy Victory Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation! The 'Boys pulled off the big win over the Washington Commanders in dominant fashion, thanks to a well-rounded effort.
The offense was firing on all cylinders like it has been all season long -- including an early splash play from CeeDee Lamb in his return -- but the defense actually stepped up and made some big plays of its own after adjustments from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
It was good to see the team come together for a much-needed performance that now gives the Cowboys the lone possession of second place in the NFC East.
Up next for Dallas is a trip to Mile High in Week 8 of the NFL season to take on the Denver Broncos.
While we wait to see what the next week brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online that we may have missed.
Jerry Jones discusses George Pickens looming contract negotiations
George Pickens has been balling out for the Cowboys since being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the NFL Draft. Pickens' fresh start has rejuvenated his career, and he has since re-established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.
Pickens is in a contract year, so the Cowboys will have to decide whether they want to pay two wide receivers top dollar next season or flirt with letting Pickens walk if he hits the open market.
Jerry Jones seems interested in bringing Pickens back, but at what price? The good news is that Pickens' agent, who derailed Jones' relationship with Micah Parsons, is not expected to be an issue.
Updated NFC East standings after Week 7
- Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1)
- Washington Commanders (3-4)
- New York Giants (2-5)
The NFC East is wide open, and Dallas' strong effort moves them to second place. The New York Giants were the biggest losers of the week.
The Giants blew an 18-point lead with approximately five minutes left in the game and watched the Broncos take advantage of their epic collapse.
