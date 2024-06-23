Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
The Miami Dolphins will need to find a starting right guard during training camp, and fourth-year offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is among those candidates for the job.
Now that Robert Hunt is in Carolina with the Panthers, Eichenberg will be among the combatants this July at training camp. He has plenty of experience on the interior, including the right side.
Eichenberg is the latest in our series on players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
LIAM EICHENBERG, OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 306 lbs.
Exp.: 4 Years
School: Notre Dame
How Acquired: Drafted in the 2nd round (42nd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft
2023 in Review
Eichenberg entered 2023 as a reserve player, but was utilized plenty over the course of the season. He started 12 games, the first one being at center in Week 4. He started three more games at center in Weeks 6-8 while Connor Williams nursed an injury.
Eichenberg started at right guard in Weeks 11 and 12 in place of Hunt, one of 12 different starting combinations the Dolphins used on the offensive line. Eichenberg also got a left guard start in Week 12.
During the Week 14 game against the Titans, while back at the center spot, Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, which put Eichenberg back in that spot to finish the season. Eichenberg also started at center in the playoff road loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Having played both tackle spots in parts of his NFL career, he became the second active NFL player to start a game at all five offensive line positions, along with Daniel Brunskill, as per Miami Dolphins Communications. The last Dolphins player to play all five spots on the offensive line was Jeff Dellenbach, while Jesse Davis and Nate Garner manned four spots.
Contract/Cap Info
Eichenberg is entering the last year of his four-year, $8 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, which including a $3.2 million signing bonus.
This season, Eichenberg will earn a base salary of $3.4 million while carrying a cap hit of $4.2 million and a dead cap value of $797,178. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.
2024 Preview
Eichenberg likely will focus on trying to win the right guard position. While Brewer has experience playing guard, he seems to have been signed to play center. Williams reportedly will be ready for the season following rehabbing his injury, but he is a free agent.
Eichenberg must hold off undrafted rookies and fellow veterans Robert Jones and Lester Cotton in the right guard competition. Also in that mix is 2024 free agent acquisition Jack Driscoll, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles.
With 2024 being a contract season, Eichenberg has an opportunity to claim a starting role and backup duties at two other positions in an emergency. It’s safe to say that Eichenberg is entering a true make-or-break year in Miami Gardens.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft