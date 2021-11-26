Fantasy Football: NFL Week 12 Dynasty Rankings Update

A look at the latest dynasty fantasy football rankings after week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. What players are rising and who is falling? View more here.

Thanksgiving week is already here, which means there are three football games on Thursday and a chance to get a look at more players in action. Here are some names to see how their performance can impact their dynasty fantasy football ranking over the next few weeks.

Could Rise: Michael Gallup, Wide Receiver Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup is healthy and will have the opportunity to see a significant role in the Dallas passing game down the stretch of the season. If he is successful, the most interesting thing to impact his value is what will happen in the offseason. This is the last year of his contract, and the Cowboys would have trouble paying him with how much is already being paid to Amari Cooper. The team would either need to get creative, or Gallup is likely to end up on another team in a more prominent role, which will boost his future value.

Could Fall: Russell Wilson, Quarterback Seattle Seahawks

The return to the field from injury has not gone smoothly for Wilson so far. He will play better than he has over the last two weeks, but there is some cause for concern over his value moving forward. The team is not particularly good now, and they have traded away draft picks, so the path to improvement is not clear for them. Last offseason, there were rumors of Wilson wanting to be traded. There is enough uncertainty around him and the situation to be concerned as a fantasy player.

Could Rise: Cam Newton, Quarterback Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton will not be rising to be a top-end fantasy quarterback in dynasty rankings, but he was not even on a team a few weeks ago. In the small sample of him being back on the field, he has shown the ability to get into the endzone as a runner. Being a threat in the red zone always provided a boost to Newton's fantasy potential. If Newton looks good over the rest of the season, he could earn an opportunity next season for a team, and even if it is short-term as a bridge quarterback, he will have some value superflex fantasy football leagues as long as he is playing.

Could Fall: Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver New York Giants

In two games since returning, Golladay has only seen five targets. To re-establish value as a fantasy asset moving forward, Golladay news to stay healthy and show positive signs on the field, or he will drop even further in dynasty rankings. The Giants made a change at offensive coordinator, so it will be interesting to see what that brings to this offense over the coming weeks. Golladay signed a significant contract from the Giants. They should work to get the most out of him while they can for the remainder of the season. It is time to watch and see if Golladay continues to fall or could be a player to target as a potential bounce-back candidate.

Could Rise: Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver Miami Dolphins

Waddle has been the top option in the Dolphins' passing game this season. He may have been thrust into the role earlier than anticipated due to injuries at the position, but he has been a solid contributor as a rookie. The offense in total has not been explosive or exciting, which has limited the upside of Waddle, but if they can straighten things out at the quarterback position, Waddle has shown he can be a reliable target. The Dolphins made a trade targeting Waddle, and if he continues to be the focal point of the offense, then his value will rise.

Could Fall: Corey Davis, Wide Receiver New York Jets

When he has been on the field, Davis has been a solid player for this offense, but as the Jets look to the future, Elijah Moore is the emerging player in this wide receiver group. Missing a few games and the team's situation could lead to Davis settling into a secondary role in this passing attack. Davis will not disappear and will still be playable in dynasty leagues, but the upside of being the guy in the passing game might not be realistic for him anymore. Davis will need to establish himself as the red zone threat and will need touchdowns to provide the upside dynasty fantasy football players are hoping he will become.

