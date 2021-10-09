Fantasy Football: Risers And Faller Updated Rankings Week 5 2021 NFL Season

As dynasty teams decide if they are competing or looking towards next year, here are a few players to watch that could impact their value over the next few weeks.

Could Rise: DJ Moore, Wide Receiver Carolina Panthers

DJ Moore has always been a talented wide receiver, but early in 2021, he looks to be on his way to the best season of his career. He is heavily involved in the offense seeing just under 11 targets a game so far, and is easily on pace to finish with the most yards and targets he has seen in a season. In the past, his fantasy value seemed capped by low touchdown numbers, but he already had three on the year. It seems like there is a connection between him and rejuvenated Sam Darnold. As long as this volume keeps up, Moore is a strong candidate to climb into that top tier of dynasty wide receiver.

Could Fall: Jalen Reagor, Wide Receiver Philadelphia Eagles

The hope coming into the season was Reagor, and Devonta Smith would become a talented wide receiver duo with fellow young player Jalen Hurts. On the field, Smith is easily the better player and the top option in the passing attack. When looking at the numbers, Reagor is even more disappointing. He averages fewer yards per target and reception than everyone who has caught a pass on the team except for Boston Scott. Quez Watkins has outproduced him in fewer opportunities - if that trend continues, Watkins will earn more playing time, which will only dim the future further for Reagor.

Could Rise: Dalton Schultz, Tight End Dallas Cowboys

Schultz stepped in last season and was able to be productive. So far, he continues to do that even with Blake Jarwin back healthy. Being the top tight end on this Cowboys' offense is a nice place for Schultz to be. With Lamb and Cooper at wide receiver and the success of the running backs on the team, the tight end cannot be a priority for the opposing defenses. Even though the Cowboys use two tight ends, Schultz has seen a higher snap percentage and number of targets than Jarwin. The tight end landscape in fantasy is always a bit messy after the top tier, but Schultz looks like he could be a reliable option moving forward.

Could Fall: Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver Cleveland Browns

Since coming to the Browns, Beckham has not been the same player statistically. Any hope of him playing like the elite fantasy weapon he was early in his career seems to be completely gone. In Cleveland, he is averaging fewer receptions per game, yards per game, targets per game, and touchdown rate. In the case of touchdowns, it is a significant drop. On the Giants, he scored on 7.1% of his targets, but on the Browns, it is down to 3.6%. He is on a team that wants to run. First, the volume is not returning to previous levels when he is not the focus of the offensive game plan.

Could Rise: Kyler Murray, Quarterback Arizona Cardinals

Murray is already a highly ranked dynasty player, but he is making the argument to be the number one quarterback in dynasty leagues. There is a tier of three at the top of the quarterback rankings with Mahomes, Allen, and Murray. With the way Murray has played, those three can be ordered in any way, and it is defensible. Murray has continued a trend from last season where he can get in the endzone with his legs, which boosts his fantasy value. On top of that, Murray looks to have taken a step forward as a passer this season. The Cardinals added more weapons in the passing game, and so far, it is paying off for Murray.

Could Fall: Trey Sermon, Running Bank San Francisco 49ers

Sermon is coming off the game where he looked the best rushing, but the way the 49ers have used him is the concern. He started the season with the healthy inactive, and the 49ers preferred Elijah Mitchell after Mostert got hurt. In reality, it took four injuries for the team to turn to Sermon. In Week 4, the 49ers were more comfortable with Kyle Juszczyk on the field, who saw his snap percentage rise in these games featuring Sermon. The leading rusher on the 49ers has always been valuable for fantasy, but Sermon seems unlikely to hold that role based on how the 49ers have used him. Mostert is out for the year, but Mitchell and JaMychal Hasty will get back on the field and later in the season, Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to play unless Sermon gains Shanahan's trust very soon.

