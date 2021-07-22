NFL Draft Profile: Tyrese Robinson, Offensive Guard, Oklahoma Sooners

#52

Pos: OG

Ht: 6030

Wt: 335

DOB: 8/21/99

Eligible: 2022

McKinney, TX

Boyd High School

Tyrese Robinson

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Robinson’s mass in his lower half allows him to consistently succeed as a blocker. His anchor holds up exceptionally well in the passing game. He can also move better than expected at his size to make him an able run blocker. Awareness is very apparent when he passes off and picks up assignments from his adjacent offensive lineman. Always plays with his head on a swivel. Wins more often than not because of his sublime hand placement right into the chest of the defender to initiate the drive stage. Can seal off gaps in the run game with his big and stable frame. Has the strength to withstand the power of bigger nose tackles. Stout at the point of attack, rarely loses the first step. Gathers his balance very well if he is pushed back at the start of the rep. Side-to-side movements are smooth.

Ezring: The University of Oklahoma has been an offensive line factory in recent years. Perhaps next in line, Tyrese Robinson is an experienced starter who thrives in pass protection and boasts a promising all-around skillset. The Oklahoma standout exhibits the requisite upper body strength to displace defenders upon engagement. He has the grip strength and leg drive to latch onto his opponents and walk them back. The Texas native also displays a natural anchor that will improve as he irons out the technical side of his game. The Sooners’ starter is an impressive mover for his size who works well linearly and can even get to space. At the second level, he has the grip strength to latch on and sustain. In pass protection, Robinson mirrors at a high level after initiating contact. When entering engagement, the talented guard flashes accurate hands and even employs a trap technique at times. What’s more, Robinson rarely lunges into his blocks. Should an opponent knock his hands away, the promising lineman typically reengages with better leverage. He also uses his length and leg drive to manage distance. Robinson’s best traits may be his outstanding awareness and vision. He has the wherewithal to pick up stunts or handle multiple rushers; further, he keeps his head on a swivel in pass protection to pick up late blitzers. Finally, Robinson plays with a mean streak and works through the whistle.

Cons:

Lamattina: He won’t wow with athleticism, his size restricts that department of his profile. He also isn’t a “mauler” and doesn’t overpower a lot of defenders to win. His athleticism limits his ability as he advances to the second level in open space. Gets driven back a few steps at times by more powerful defensive tackles who can get into Robinson’s chest. He had a few false start penalties on the season.

Ezring: Despite his fairly well-rounded skill set, the Oklahoma standout is not yet ready for meaningful playing time at the next level. Teams interested may be concerned about Robinson’s strict projection as a guard in a gap scheme. On the field, the talented starter’s high pad level reduces his functional anchor and leg drive. Consequently, he is controlled by defenders who gain leverage. The Sooner further limits his power by narrowing his base. Additionally, Robinson’s feet tend to fall asleep behind active hands; in other words, he allows his lower and upper bodies to fall out of sync. This leaves him susceptible to hand moves and quickness. Moreover, Robinson regularly surrenders his chest by practicing high and outside hand placement. Opponents, especially those with length, take advantage by exploding into his frame. Further, the Texas native, while impressive for his size, is not an excellent mover. His acceleration, change of direction and lateral movement are particularly laboring. Although he can reach the second level in a straight line, the Oklahoma blocker struggles to mirror linebackers in space. Robinson also appears stiff and tight which makes achieving leverage upon engagement more difficult. What’s more, the Sooners’ star’s power profile also has holes. He struggles to control defenders and allows them to enter half-man engagement before ripping through his blocks. Finally, the Oklahoma product commits far too many false start and holding penalties.

Summary:

Lamattina: Robinson is built very thick and rounded in the waist, but his athleticism does not suffer from that fact very much. He can move fairly smoothly and can contribute to all facets of the blocking game. Robinson is a very smart offensive lineman who will be able to start in the NFL.

Ezring: Next in the line of promising Oklahoma linemen, Tyrese Robinson is a likely starter in the league. His impressive intelligence and sufficient athletic traits should enable him to succeed at the next level. Still, the talented lineman must learn to drop his pad level, clean up his hand placement and widen his base. Robinson can be an early starter if he can remedy these issues.

Background:

Born August 21st, 1999 in McKinney Texas, Tyrese Robinson was a standout lineman at McKinney Boyd High School. In fact, the talented blocker was an Under Armour All-American following his senior year. A highly sought-after recruit, 247Sports Composite Rankings gave the McKinney native a four-star rating. The same service named him the 103rd-ranked player in his class, the 8th-best guard in his year and the 16th-overall recruit in the state of Texas. After choosing Oklahoma over several big-name programs (including, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M), Robinson redshirted his freshman season. The next year, he played in five games. The Texas product saw an increased role in 2019. Robinson started each of the 14 games of his redshirt sophomore season, seeing first-team reps at right guard in 12 games and right tackle in the remaining two. In the COVID-affected 2020 season, Robinson started each of the Sooners’ 11 games at right guard. He had an outstanding year, allowing just two sacks on 400 passing plays. What’s more, his 84.2 pass-blocking grade was the highest among Oklahoma starters. Robinson is majoring in criminology.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Tyrese Robinson is built to be a starting offensive guard in the league with his strength and IQ as a player. He will also bring a lot of experience with him to the next level.

Ezring: Next in the line of promising Oklahoma linemen, Tyrese Robinson’s intelligence and sufficient athletic traits should enable him to succeed at the next level; still, the talented lineman cannot see the field until he drops his pad level, cleans up his hand placement and widens his base.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.9 / 8.4

Ezring: 7.4 / 8.3