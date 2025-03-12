Russell Wilson to Visit with Cleveland and Giants; Aaron Rodgers Considering Vikings
With the start of the 2025 league year underway, the New York Giants, as of 4:01 p.m. on March 12, still do not have a veteran quarterback on the roster other than Tommy DeVito.
The Giants reportedly have an offer on the table for former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is still weighing his options between the Steelers and the Giants, and a decision could be coming as soon as today.
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson, who was with the Steelers last year, is reportedly moving on, perhaps in anticipation of Rodgers’s signing with the Steelers, which has not yet been confirmed.
Multiple reports indicate that Wilson is planning to fly to Cleveland on Thursday to meet with the Browns and then to New Jersey to meet with the Giants on Friday.
Wilson met with the Giants last year only to move on after the Giants reportedly told him that Daniel Jones would be the starter regardless once he was cleared from a torn ACL injury suffered the year prior.
Wilson wanted to compete for a starting job, so he went to the Steelers, eventually overtaking Justin Fields.
The Browns’s interest in Wilson seems new to the ongoing quarterback carousel. It also potentially gives Wilson some leverage in negotiations with the quarterback needy-Giants–unless the Browns make him an offer he can’t refuse during their meeting.
If they were to sign Wilson, that could actually benefit the Giants in that it would potentially enable the quarterback-needy Browns, who draft second in the draft order, to pass on whoever of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders remains on the board.
Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is also reportedly considering joining the Minnesota Vikings. This would put him back in the NFC North and allow him to face the Packers twice a year. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Rodgers is “intrigued” by the idea of playing in Minnesota.
Stay tuned.
