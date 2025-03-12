Giants Country

Russell Wilson to Visit with Cleveland and Giants; Aaron Rodgers Considering Vikings

Could the Giants actually lose out on this quarterback game of musical chairs?

Patricia Traina

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the start of the 2025  league year underway, the New York Giants, as of 4:01 p.m. on March 12, still do not have a veteran quarterback on the roster other than Tommy DeVito.  

The Giants reportedly have an offer on the table for former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is still weighing his options between the Steelers and the Giants, and a decision could be coming as soon as today. 

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson, who was with the Steelers last year, is reportedly moving on, perhaps in anticipation of Rodgers’s signing with the Steelers, which has not yet been confirmed.

Multiple reports indicate that Wilson is planning to fly to Cleveland on Thursday to meet with the Browns and then to New Jersey to meet with the Giants on Friday. 

Wilson met with the Giants last year only to move on after the Giants reportedly told him that Daniel Jones would be the starter regardless once he was cleared from a torn ACL injury suffered the year prior. 

Wilson wanted to compete for a starting job, so he went to the Steelers, eventually overtaking Justin Fields.

The Browns’s interest in Wilson seems new to the ongoing quarterback carousel. It also potentially gives Wilson some leverage in negotiations with the quarterback needy-Giants–unless the Browns make him an offer he can’t refuse during their meeting.

If they were to sign Wilson, that could actually benefit the Giants in that it would potentially enable the quarterback-needy Browns, who draft second in the draft order, to pass on whoever of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders remains on the board. 

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) rolls out during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is also reportedly considering joining the Minnesota Vikings. This would put him back in the NFC North and allow him to face the Packers twice a year. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Rodgers is “intrigued” by the idea of playing in Minnesota.

Stay tuned.

New York Giants Free Agency Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News