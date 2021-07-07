53-Man Roster Projection: OT Trent Scott Player Profile
OT Trent Scott
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 320 lbs
College: Grambling State
NFL Stats: 39 games, 14 starts
Depth Chart Projection: Backup/swing tackle
Scott appeared in 14 games last year and started four for the Panthers and was a pleasant surprise. He wasn't dominant but he filled in nicely when needed and gave the Panthers some flexibility. Scott can play just about anywhere on the offensive line and I believe offensive line coach Pat Meyer will use that to his advantage. Scott will take reps at both tackle spots and could end up being the backup to Erving when it's all said and done.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
If the Panthers were to happen to lose either tackle to injury, I would expect Trent Scott to be their first choice to insert into the game. Sure, Brady Christensen has more upside but Scott has been in the system for a year now and played pretty well when he got his opportunities.
