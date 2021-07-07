53-Man Roster Projection: OT Trent Scott Player Profile

OT Trent Scott

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 320 lbs

College: Grambling State

NFL Stats: 39 games, 14 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/swing tackle

Scott appeared in 14 games last year and started four for the Panthers and was a pleasant surprise. He wasn't dominant but he filled in nicely when needed and gave the Panthers some flexibility. Scott can play just about anywhere on the offensive line and I believe offensive line coach Pat Meyer will use that to his advantage. Scott will take reps at both tackle spots and could end up being the backup to Erving when it's all said and done.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

If the Panthers were to happen to lose either tackle to injury, I would expect Trent Scott to be their first choice to insert into the game. Sure, Brady Christensen has more upside but Scott has been in the system for a year now and played pretty well when he got his opportunities.

