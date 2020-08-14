53 Men: LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Player Profile

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 225 lbs

College: Maryland

NFL stats: 44 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 QB Hits, 0.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Carter Jr. has appeared in every game of his two year career and even made five starts in 2019. He has experience under his belt, which should make him the third option at linebacker behind Tahir Whitehead and Shaq Thompson. As long as those two remain on the roster, I don't see much of a path for Carter Jr. to start.

Analysis:

Although an undersized linebacker, you wouldn't know it by the way he plays the position. He's a hard hitter and plays much bigger than his size would indicate. Carter Jr. has the tools to be the team's best coverage linebacker, but he has some work to do before we hand him over that title. I like his motor and the energy he brings to the table and if he can string together some consistency, he will be a key role player for the Panthers' defense in 2020.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Experience alone should be enough for Carter Jr. to make the 53-man cut. Now, it's all about how much he can expand his role. Will he be a career backup? Or can he solidify himself as a starter at some point in his career?

