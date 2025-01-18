Missed This Week's Key New Orleans Saints News? Get the Scoop!
Another week has passed in the Saints offseason, and here's a look at the biggest stories, news and items to get you caught up.
Saints Head Coach Search Update
The Saints completed interviews with Joe Brady and Darren Rizzi. Rizzi's was the first in-person interview the team conducted. Kellen Moore's interview is on Saturday.
Aaron Glenn continues to be viewed as the frontrunner, and he gave some great answers during his Lions press conference this week on why he's the guy. He's also the betting favorite and has been endorsed by Drew Brees.
There's been no sense of urgency to bring Mike McCarthy into the building at this point. The Bears rolled out the red carpet treatment for him, and we'll just have to keep tabs on if New Orleans does interview him.
Bob Rose put out an under-the-radar candidate the Saints could consider in Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.
Saints News
Owner Gayle Benson was presented with a NFL Humanitarian Award.
If Darren Rizzi doesn't end up the Saints head coach, there's a familiar spot that he could go in reuniting with Sean Payton.
The Dolphins will host the first game in Spain, and it's possible the Saints could be of the teams who play there. It would be more likely to see New Orleans in Paris for 2026, assuming the NFL secures a game there. The team has exclusive international marketing rights in France.
In a season where things went horrible, there were some brights spots. ESPN put out their All-Rookie Team, and Taliese Fuaga was their top left tackle.
The Seahawks brought in Klint Kubiak for a second look for their offensive coordinator position, making it more likely that he's not back with the Saints. It'd be his fourth team in four years.
Some recent betting odds paired Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold to the Saints as some of the favorites. The odds are just those, just like the Kirk Cousins thing.
We started our offseason outlooks for the Saints this week, checking out the quarterback and running back position.
Saints GM Mickey Loomis spoke on Monday, making it the first time he's talked publicly since Dennis Allen got fired. The responses he had were interesting, to say the least.
Speaking of Dennis Allen, he got an interview with the Colts for their open defensive coordinator spot. He'll definitely land on his feet quickly after being out for a couple of months.
Saints Player and Legend Birthdays
Be sure to keep up with the Saints this offseason with our Second And Saints podcast. Check out our YouTube channel and buckle up for an eventful few months as New Orleans will hire a new head coach and have many decisions on their hands.