Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Can Prototype UDFA OT push out team's draft picks?
The Seattle Seahawks began training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. As camp progresses, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. A prototypical NFL offensive tackle, Luke Felix-Fualalo could make a statement in training camp to be one of the surprises of training camp.
Path to the NFL
Felix-Fualalo played his prep career at the revered Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and was a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Coming out of high school, Felix-Fualalo was already listed at 6-foot-7, 311 pounds. Felix-Fualalo chose Utah over Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State and Washington State, joining the Utes' 2019 recruiting class.
Playing primarily on special teams, Felix-Fualalo appeared in just 11 games over three seasons with Utah. Felix-Fualalo transferred to Hawaii, seemingly to get more opportunities to be on the field on offense. He played three seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, starting 15 total games at right tackle. Felix-Fualalo would have been a full-time two-year starter if injuries hadn't limited him to just four games in 2024. Before his senior season, Felix-Fualalo was named to the preseason Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watchlist.
Despite his impressive measurables and reliability when healthy, Felix-Fualalo went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was signed on June 16 — following Seattle's mandatory minicamp — after participating in the team's rookie minicamp in May.
Outlook
Like all undrafted free agents, Felix-Fualalo is starting training camp at the bottom of the depth chart. It's not a deep rotation in terms of experience at right tackle, but Abraham Lucas isn't being unseated as the starter (unless his health becomes questionable again) and Josh Jones would likely slot in as the immediate backup on either side of the line. Where Felix-Fualalo does have an opportunity, however, is outplaying seventh-round pick Mason Richman.
The Seahawks' current coaching staff has shown it isn't afraid to release draft picks (i.e. cornerback DJ James last year), and the offensive line is in desperate need of quality depth. If Felix-Fualalo turns out to be better than expected, nothing is stopping Seattle from keeping him over Richman. But he would have to be markedly better, of course.
It's a competition, and Felix-Fualalo has the build to excel at the NFL level. Whether he has the sound skills to be worth developing, however, will become clearer during camp.
