Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Easop Winston Jr. Finally Break Through in 2024?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Now in his third season with the organization, will Easop Winston Jr. finally crack Seattle's 53-man roster? Or is the clock about to strike midnight?
Background
Amassing nearly 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns starring in his two seasons at Washington State, Winston signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, but failed to make the team out of training camp. The Saints signed him the following summer and after spending most of the 2021 season on the practice squad, he appeared in three games late in the season, returning 10 punts for 119 yards and catching one pass for five yards in his first NFL regular season action. He then spent time with the Saints and Browns during training camp in 2022, but was released by both teams, eventually joining the Seahawks practice squad in October of that season. Though he wasn't able to make the 53-man roster last summer, he did return on the practice squad and suited up for one game and re-signed on a future/reserve deal in January.
Scheme Fit
Primarily a special teams player in his limited NFL regular season action, Winston has only played seven offensive snaps as a receiver. But dating back to his time at Washington State, most of his offensive playing time has come at the X and Z receiver positions playing outside, as he only saw 18 snaps in the slot in two seasons with the Cougars. With his quickness and speed, playing inside may still be a possibility, but he hasn't done it much.
Best Case Scenario
After hanging around on the practice squad for the past two seasons, new kickoff rules prove to be a difference maker for Winston, who shines alongside Dee Eskridge as one of Seattle's return specialists. Offering quality speed and quickness as a receiver as well, he surprises and earns the sixth and final receiver spot on the roster.
Worst Case Scenario
Once again too far down on the depth chart to truly contend for a roster spot, Winston isn't able to secure one of the Seahawks kick return gigs and doesn't see many snaps on offense in the preseason. Unlike the past two years, the team chooses to go a different direction instead of retaining him on the practice squad after final cuts.
What to Expect in 2024
Being a local product from Washington State, fans would love to see the 27-year old Winston finally get over the hump and make a real push for a roster spot this summer. After playing well last August in exhibition play, he did enough to hang around the practice squad, and maybe in Ryan Grubb's offense, his skill set will be appreciated more as a receiver to go along with his kick return ability.
However, as has been the case throughout Winston's time in Seattle, the odds will be stacked against him because of the depth and talent at receiver. With Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, and Dee Eskridge all returning and Laviska Shenault arriving as a free agent signing, the team has a log-jam in the competition for two or three reserve spots. Special teams will be a huge factor and if Winston can stand out as a returner, his chances of making the team will improve dramatically, but unless he's able to outperform the likes of Young and Eskridge as a receiver, it's going to be tough sledding.
