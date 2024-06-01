Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can McClendon Curtis Push For Starting Job?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Seeing snaps with the first-team offense this spring, can versatile offensive lineman McClendon Curtis push to start at guard in his second season?
Background
After spending six years at Tennessee-Chattanooga, Curtis went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. His versatility at the college level paired with his massive frame (6-6, 324 pound) made him a very attractive developmental player. Curtis spent most of his time at guard at the FCS level but did kick outside to left tackle for the final seven games of his career. Upon going undrafted, Curtis signed with the Las Vegas Raiders but failed to make the roster and ended up on the practice squad. The Seahawks signed him on September 13 after injuries to Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross and he played in one game for the Seahawks against the Cardinals in Week 7 while being a healthy scratch for the rest of the year.
Scheme Fit
Given his flexibility playing numerous positions, Curtis is relatively scheme versatile. His 35-inch arms and solid movement skills allow him to climb on zone concepts while also handling gap concepts on the interior. With his unique frame for a guard, Curtis can kick out to tackle when necessary, which will help his quest for a roster spot.
Best Case Scenario
In the battle for a starting spot throughout camp, Curtis takes advantage of an interior offensive line that isn't set in stone and fends off rookie Christian Haynes to win the right guard job. With his unique frame and long arms, he can attack defenders on the second level easier than his counterparts and that becomes extremely appealing to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
Worst Case Scenario
Despite having great size and length, balance issues hinder Curtis in the run game and he struggles against NFL talent during the preseason. This ends up not just costing him a chance to compete for a starting job, but it costs him a roster spot as well as the Seahawks move on from him without bringing him back to the practice squad in August.
What to Expect in 2024
After barely playing at all as a rookie, Curtis presents intrigue in a wide-open right guard competition and he's been on the radar since general manager John Schneider unpromptedly name dropped him during the annual league meetings. Despite having played six seasons at Tennessee-Chattanooga, he came into the NFL needing a lot of work with his fundamentals and he played out of control too often, so last year's redshirt season may serve him well.
Going into his second season, Curtis still has a lot to work with, especially when you consider his size and length to help create push at the line of scrimmage and keep rushers at bay. Guards don't typically have the kind of length Curtis has, which makes him so unique, especially in zone concepts. While Haynes or Anthony Bradford will be the favorite to start in Week 1, Curtis offers the versatility necessary to be a surprise on the final roster and if OTAs are any indication, he'll be in the mix for the starting job too.
