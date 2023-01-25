Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights and the New Jersey Devils will face off for the first time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-2) find themselves in desperate need of a win yet again after falling 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

They will take on the New Jersey Devils (30-12-4) on Tuesday, a team it has not yet seen this season.

New Jersey has won six of its last seven contests, while Vegas has won just one out of its last five.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's showdown:

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Prudential Center

Puck drop: 4:30 p.m. PST / 7:30 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Devils forward Ondrej Palat scores to give New Jersey an early 1-0 lead.