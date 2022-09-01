Milestones Within Reach For the Golden Knights in the 2022-23 Season

Despite the youth of the Vegas Golden Knights' franchise, which enters just its sixth season, there are plenty of career milestones at hand for some of the team's veterans this upcoming season.

Phil Kessel, 400 goals, all-time consecutive games played, 1,000 points

While Kessel recently said he does not care for the career milestones, he certainly has some significant ones on the line this season.

The veteran forward is just one goal away from 400 goals, an achievement only 12 other American-born NHL players have attained.

The most anticipated milestone, of course, is the all-time record for consecutive NHL games played. Kessel currently stands at a mark of 982, just seven games shy of tying the record of 989, which is held by free-agent defenseman Keith Yandle.

Kessel currently holds the longest active streak.

One other monumental milestone is in reach for Kessel, as he is nearing 1,000 career points scored. He needs 44 to reach the mark this season, which is very reasonable considering he has passed that quota the last two seasons.

Only eight active players have attained such a feat.

Laurent Brossoit, 50 wins

Brossoit is likely to miss the beginning of the 2022-23 season, but if all goes well in his recovery process, the goaltender has a respectable accolade in sight.

The veteran goalie is just eight wins away from reaching 50 victories.

Brossoit has a career record of 42-41-8.

Shea Theodore, 400 games played

Theodore, an original Golden Knight, is approaching 400 career games played. He currently has played a total of 395 contests.

Mark Stone, 300 assists

The veteran forward is just three assists shy of reaching 300 assists.

He is one of just five Golden Knights who have reached at least 100 assists while with the franchise.

Stone led Vegas in assists two seasons ago with 40.

Chandler Stephenson, 100 assists

Stephenson is just three assists away from reaching 100 career assists.

He led the team last year in assists with 43.

Brayden McNabb, 100 assists

McNabb is also on his way to reaching 100 assists, as he is just seven away from the mark.

