Mark Stone on the Benefit of a Healthy Lineup to Start the Season

The Vegas Golden Knights have proven the force they can be when near full health.

When the Vegas Golden Knights missed the postseason last spring, it was much due to the fact that the team had been plagued by injuries all throughout the lineup.

The roster then was much similar to what it is now, aside from the loss of forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Evgenii Dadonov and the addition of forward Phil Kessel and goaltender Adin Hill.

The 2021-22 roster was never really able to display its full potential, but now, a Golden Knights team that has started off mostly healthy has reached one of the NHL's best starts at 9-2-0.

"We've had good starts," said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone when he spoke with the media Wednesday. "Health's been key. Have everybody back. [I] think we're playing the way we want to play. Goaltending's been good. Defense has been good. We're getting some timely goals. I think our offense is still maybe a little bit behind as far as the rest, but once we can get the special teams and offense going, I think we'll take off even more."

One of the most pleasant sightings for fans this season has been the play of Vegas forward Jack Eichel, who played his first season as a Golden Knight without much of a supporting cast.

"[Eichel] got traded to us, got surgery, was out for three months, so I don't think it was easy," Stone said. "And then when he came back, everybody else went out. So there was seven or eight guys out of the lineup once he came back. There was a lot on his shoulders, so now, we got the whole band back together kind of. We're starting to see the benefits that he provides when you have depth in the lineup."

Stone applauded the start his linemate, Eichel, has had so far this season.

"I think Jack's starting to finally feel comfortable being the guy," Stone said. "I mean, he's one of our best players, if not our best player, right? You can see from some of the games, he's been stepping up with some big goals and some big plays at big times."

