Golden Knights Sign Nicolas Hague to a Three-Year Contract Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract extension on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has been making it clear the club had intentions of extending defenseman Nicolas Hague -- it was just a matter of when.

The Golden Knights signed Hague to a three-year contract worth an AAV of $2,294,150, the club announced Monday.

This season will be Hague's fourth year with the franchise.

In his rookie campaign, the defenseman played in 38 games for the Golden Knights, having totaled one goal and 10 assists.

The following season, Hague registered five goals and 12 assists in 52 games played for the club.

He then averaged a career-high in ice time with just under 19 minutes last season, having recorded four goals and 10 assists in another 52-game campaign.

Reports had suggested that the contract terms were at a stalemate late this offseason and that Hague's team was discouraged by how the process was going, but McCrimmon was adamant that a deal was in the works.

The 23-year-old Kitchener, Ontario native played 101 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL from 2017 to 2020, having tallied 14 goals and 18 assists for a total of 32 points. He also added 11 points in his 25 postseason games played with Chicago.

Hague was the fourth draft selection in Golden Knights franchise history, as the then 18-year-old defenseman had been taken with the 34th-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

