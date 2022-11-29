Skip to main content

Golden Knights Speak on Resilience of Jack Eichel After Gruesome Injury

Vegas Golden Knights star forward Jack Eichel returned to Monday's contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets after taking a puck to the face.

A scary sight had the Vegas Golden Knights faithful holding their breath for a moment when forward Jack Eichel left the ice with a bloodied face after being hit by a puck in the third period of Monday's contest with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But Eichel would return not long after, serving a critical role in overtime and even taking the ice as part of the shootout.

"I think, let's face it, their top guys outplayed our top guys five-on-five, and we weren't great on the power play either, our top guys," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "So I think Jack took it to heart when he came back and wanted to be a difference-maker. And we've seen it in overtime before, right? There's a lot of good players in space in overtime, but what Jack does really well is he checks pucks back. With so much ice out there, he closes one-on-one, pushes the guy off the puck, and [can] get possession. 

"Usually the only way you get possession in overtime is an off-net shot or a face-off. Teams typically don't give it up and they protect it well and he's been able to do that a number of times where he's been able to literally take it from the opposition, which is a big bonus."

When most players take a puck to the face, they don't often return to play, and sometimes, are ruled out for a long period of time.

"That was big," said Golden Knights forward William Carrier. "To be honest with you, I kind of got scared there. I hate to see it. Saw it a couple times in my career and guys didn't come back. So I was happy to see him on the bench and nothing bad."

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson applauded his teammate for his will to do whatever he could to help the team win.

"He's a warrior," Thompson said. "And that just shows how hungry we are this year, and we're competing for everyone in the dressing room. He takes the puck off the face, wasn't pretty, but he's right back out there and going as hard as he can."

Vegas would go on to win the matchup 3-2 in a seven-round shootout.

Golden Knights Speak on Resilience of Jack Eichel After Gruesome Injury

