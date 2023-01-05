Duston Tokarski Excited and Ready for Opportunity with Penguins

It's not the greatest situation for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Dustin Tokarski is ready for the challenge.

For the third consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are being forced to dig deep into their depth chart at the goalie position.

With the status of Tristan Jarry relatively unknown, the Penguins will have to roll with Casey DeSmith as their starter and called up Dustin Tokarski from the AHL to serve as backup.

Dokarski has been around professional hockey for quite some time and is excited about his new opportunity.

The 2022-23 season is Tokarski’s second stint with the Penguins organization, but the first time he is likely to get playing time at the NHL level.

When Jarry left the Winter Classic early and didn’t return, it looked like a goalie call from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins was in the cards.

“Excited, obviously,” Tokarski said. “I got a call from my AHL head coach saying it was the likely scenario and to get ready. And now I’m here.”

At 33-year-old, Tokarski has been around the block a few times, mostly in the AHL with 10 different clubs.

Earlier this season with the WBS Penguins, Tokarski won his 200th career game in the AHL.

Tokarski says that he understands his role in the organization and is always ready to help in any way he is needed.

“I’m hoping to come up here and help,” Tokarski said. “Whether I was playing in Wilkes-Barre or not, just be prepared at any time to pick up and go. Try and help this team any way I can.”

The Penguins will have to roll with DeSmith and Tokarski as a duo and ironically it’s not the first time those two have shared a net.

During Tokarski’s first run with the Penguins organization, those two were the main netminders for the WBS Penguins.

“We had a really good relationship in Wilkes, we’ll keep it going here,” DeSmith said. “He’s a great guy to have as a goalie partner.”

If the Penguins are lucky, they will have Jarry back as their starter sooner rather than later, but the team is confident in what they have for the time being.

