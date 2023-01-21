Evgeni Malkin Drives Play on Penguins' Dynamic Second Line

The Pittsburgh Penguins have an outstanding second line and a lot of that can be credited to Evgeni Malkin.

PITTSBURGH - For a solid portion of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have possessed one of the best second lines in hockey.

The trio of Evgeni Malkin centering Rickard Rakell and Jason Zucker has made some real noise for the Penguins and continue to produce at a solid pace.

There may still be arguments over whether or not Rakell should be on the first line with Sidney Crosby, but Rakell is going to produce wherever he goes.

In 45 games, Rakell has scored 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points; but he’s not the main reason why the Penguins second line has been so good this season.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Malkin and Zucker are playing some of the best hockey of their careers.

“I think Geno’s been pretty consistent all year,” Sullivan said. “He’s playing an inspired game. I think he’s got some chemistry with Zuck and Raks.”

Malkin is in the first year of what is likely the final contract of his NHL career and he has plenty to play for.

Through his first 45 games of the season, Malkin sits just under a point per game at 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points.

Sullivan says that the puck just follows Malkin around, and that’s exactly what it seems like when he is commanding each and every game.

Malkin has been dictating so much play in the offensive zone that he’s driving the numbers up of those around him.

Zucker has scored in three straight games and a lot of that can be credited to Malkin as his center.

“I think Zuck has played some of the best hockey as a Penguin over the last month or so,” Sullivan said. “That line has been a real threat for us. Obviously, Geno drives the line with his talent and presence.”

The Penguins have gaps to fill in their bottom six, but until that gets figured out, they at least have a stop six worthy of a top tier team.

