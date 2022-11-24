Evgeni Malkin Brought to Tears Over Penguins 1,000th Game Night

It was a storybook night like no other for the Pittsburgh Penguins star.

PITTSBURGH -- It's a milestone only two members of the Pittsburgh Penguins have reached, and in fairytale fashion, Evgeni Malkin made the most of it.

Before, throughout and after the Penguins' win over the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena, the team celebrated Evgeni Malkin's 1,000th career game. He's the 32nd active player and the 373rd all-time to hit this milestone. He's just the 65th player to play those 1,000 games with one team, and only the 8th Russian-born player to hit the mark.

The Penguins honored Malkin with a silver stick and a pre-game video highlighting his career. They then shared clips throughout the game of his time with Pittsburgh, and messages from loved ones and former teammates/opponents paying their respects.

"I think it’s like, amazing life… I’ve played with lots of guys, amazing guys. They support me," Malkin said. "I moved to America 17 years ago. I have so many good friends here, you know? It was an amazing night for me, for my family. Thank you to my teammates."

Malkin said he's cried for the last three nights before of all the joy this moment has brought him.

In the shootout, head coach Mike Sullivan said there was something in his gut telling him Malkin should shoot the final puck. He did, and made it, ending the special night in perfect fashion.

Something that feels like you can only write about it.

"Amazing night for me, for my family. Thank you to my teammates. The Pittsburgh Penguins are a special organization," Malkin said. "It’s a special night; special gifts before the game. No words for this night. It’s amazing."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers, Living and Dying by Offense

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins' PK Playing with Confidence

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Flames Rematch

Penguins Adjust Power Play, Promote Jeff Petry to Top Unit

Casey DeSmith Misses Penguins Practice for Precautionary Injury Evaluation