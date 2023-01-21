Jason Zucker Loves Scoring Goals with the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting the best version of Jason Zucker and his energy is contagious.

PITTSBURGH - Jason Zucker has arguably been one of the most important players on the Pittsburgh Penguins all season.

The Penguins haven’t had the greatest looking season, but Zucker can easily be looked at as one of the bright spots.

In 41 games played, Zucker has scored 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points and is well on his way to earning a new contract.

While the details of a new contract are uncertain, one thing that is certain is how much Zucker loves to score goals.

Currently riding a three game goal streak, Zucker has scored five goals in his last seven games and his excitement is always visible.

You can see it every time he finds the back of the net; whether it be a facial expression, a nod to a hockey icon, or a fully-on celebration, Zucker loves what he does.

“It’s just fun,” Zucker said. “Scoring goals is why you play the game.”

Scoring goals isn’t just part of the job for Zucker, he hopes that his skills can help lead him and his team to hockey’s mountaintop.

“Winning games, winning Cups. That’s the goal,” Zucker said. “I know scoring goals helps win games. That means you’re going to hopefully win the Cup later on.”

Zucker is right when he says his scoring helps win games; the Penguins are 9-1-2 when he finds the back of the net.

The Penguins enjoy what they’re seeing from Zucker and hope it can be parlayed into greater success down the line.

“I think Zuck’s played his best hockey as a Penguin over the last month or so,” head coach Mike Sullivan said.

There is still a lot of season and ground to make up, but the Penguins will be on the right side of things if Zucker can maintain his scoring touch and continue to bring the energy.

