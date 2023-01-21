Joseph Brothers Take High-sticking Penalties in Penguins Win

P.O. and Mathieu Joseph finally played against each other in the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 victory.

PITTSBURGH - After Mathieu was scratched in for the first contest between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators, the Joseph brothers finally got to play against one another in the NHL.

The Penguins walked away with a solid 4-1 victory and it was a fairly quiet game from P.O. and Mathieu.

That was until the closing minutes of the third period when the brothers took high sticking penalties against each other.

A replay showed that P.O. was hit in the face with his own stick, and Mathieu wasn’t deserving of a penalty, but it still gave for a great moment.

P.O. and Mathieu’s parents were in the crows and were seen laughing as the two skated off the ice to their own penalty box.

P.O. said afterwards that Mathieu shouldn’t have received an infraction, but some things are just come with the sport.

“I think my own stick got me in the face, but I didn’t want to say anything,” P.O. said. “It’s part of the game. It just happened.”

P.O. also admitted that this isn’t the first time the two have taken calls against each other, in previous leagues it was almost commonplace.

“I feel like every league we’ve played against each other we’ve had a penalty,” P.O. said.

Even head coach Mike Sullivan was able to appreciate the moment P.O. and Joseph had in their first mathup in the NHL.

“I’m sure when they’re having a barbeque at their house over the summertime, they’ll have some laughs over that one.”

P.O. said that he enjoyed the opportunity to play against his brother and is even happier to be on the winning side of the contest.

“It was a playoff mentality coming into this game,” P.O. said. “It was a good game. Our talent took care of it tonight.”

The Joseph brothers are a pair of youngsters who have bright futures ahead of them in the NHL; more contests like this are sure to occur, and will likely feature a few more penalty minutes.

