Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Penguins Injuries

The Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with five injuries heading towards Game 3.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without goalie Casey DeSmith for the remainder of the playoffs, but are hopeful about some other returns.

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced DeSmith underwent successful core muscle surgery, ending his 2022 postseason. Pittsburgh will turn to Louis Domingue for the remainder of the series.

The Pens are dealing with other injuries as well. Brian Dumoulin was a surprise scratch in Game 2 and will remain day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Rickard Rakell skated prior to practice and is also day-to-day after leaving Game 1.

Tristan Jarry will continue to rehab and the team hopes a return is possible sooner rather than later. However, he continues to miss practice.

Jason Zucker was a game-time decision in Game 2 but did not return. The Penguins will place the same label on him for Game 3.

Game 3 will head back to Pittsburgh, with the series tied 1-1.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Boyle, Carter Struggling to Keep Up vs. Rangers

10 Takeaways From Game 2: Goaltending Isn't Penguins Problem

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Return to Old Form for Pens

10 Takeaways From Penguins Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues Into Playoffs

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in Postseason