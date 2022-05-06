Skip to main content

Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Penguins Injuries

The Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with five injuries heading towards Game 3.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without goalie Casey DeSmith for the remainder of the playoffs, but are hopeful about some other returns. 

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced DeSmith underwent successful core muscle surgery, ending his 2022 postseason. Pittsburgh will turn to Louis Domingue for the remainder of the series. 

The Pens are dealing with other injuries as well. Brian Dumoulin was a surprise scratch in Game 2 and will remain day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Rickard Rakell skated prior to practice and is also day-to-day after leaving Game 1. 

Tristan Jarry will continue to rehab and the team hopes a return is possible sooner rather than later. However, he continues to miss practice. 

Jason Zucker was a game-time decision in Game 2 but did not return. The Penguins will place the same label on him for Game 3. 

Game 3 will head back to Pittsburgh, with the series tied 1-1. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Boyle, Carter Struggling to Keep Up vs. Rangers

10 Takeaways From Game 2: Goaltending Isn't Penguins Problem

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Return to Old Form for Pens

10 Takeaways From Penguins Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues Into Playoffs

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in Postseason

Tags
terms:
PenguinsPittsburgh Penguins

USATSI_18160341_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Penguins Injuries

By Noah Strackbein51 seconds ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Penguins Rule Goalie Casey DeSmith Out for Remainder of Playoffs

By Noah Strackbein9 minutes ago
USATSI_18197338_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Brian Boyle and Jeff Carter Struggling to Keep Up vs. Rangers

By Nicholas Brlansky1 hour ago
May 5, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) battles with New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) for a loose puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Pens Talk

10 Takeaways From Game 2: Goaltending Isn’t the Penguins Problem

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
USATSI_18210841_168388034_lowres
News

Series Tied As Penguins Fall to Rangers in Game 2

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_18197979_168388034_lowres
News

Brian Dumoulin a Surprise Scratch for Game 2 vs. Rangers

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_18160139_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue Starting at Goalie for Penguins

By Nick Horwat23 hours ago
USATSI_17329907_168388034_lowres
News

Jason Zucker on Verge of Returning for Penguins

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18079412_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Rule Out Casey DeSmith, Rickard Rakell in Game 2

By Noah StrackbeinMay 5, 2022