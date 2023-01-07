Other Penguins Who Deserve To Attend All-Star Game

While Sidney Crosby is the lone representative, there are a couple of other Pittsburgh Penguins who deserve an All-Star selection.

Sidney Crosby was named to his ninth All-Star Game but he might not be the only member of the Pittsburgh Penguins heading to Sunrise, FL.

The NHL has opened up a fan vote for who will fill out the remaining roster on each team, and there are a couple of Penguins who would make good choices for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Kris Letang

The first option is a sentimental one in Kris Letang; the veteran defenseman has been through quite a lot this season but has stayed at the top of his game.

Currently back home in Montreal to be with family following the death of his father, Letang already missed some time earlier this year after suffering a stroke.

It was the second stroke of Letang’s life and while it was much less severe, he only missed five games for recovery.

In his 29 games played this year, Letang has scored a pair of goals and 14 assists to lead Penguins defensemen with 16 points.

Evgeni Malkin

Did you know Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have never played an All-Star Game together?

It seems strange considering Crosby has been selected to nine games and Malkin eight, but the years have never matched up.

Either injury or the Olympics have gotten in the way of the duo’s best seasons and opportunities to be together during the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.

More than just a publicity selection, Malkin is having a tremendous year for himself, too.

In 38 games, a fully healthy Malkin has shown flashes of dominance and picked up 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points.

There’s no guarantee Crosby and Malkin will get another chance to play in an All-Star Game together in their careers, that’s why 2023 is the perfect time for this to be their first and possibly only time.

Rickard Rakell

This is an offbeat choice, but Rickard Rakell has had a great year playing alongside either Crosby or Malkin.

Regardless of what line he plays on, Rakell has been a consistent contributor all season.

In 38 games played, Rakell has scored 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points bouncing between the first and second lines.

If selected by the fans, it would be Rakell’s second career All-Star appearance and a deserved trip.

With the 2023 NHL All-Star Game just under a month away, there is time for plenty to change, but these are three Penguins more than deserving of joining their captain in Sunrise.

