Penguins GM Calls Out Rangers' Intentional Hits During Playoff Series

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost key players because of hits they believe were dirty.

PITTSBURGH -- Weeks later, the hit on Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby from New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba is still being talked about. And like many others within the organization, general manager Ron Hextall believes it was not a clean blow.

Hextall was asked by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mike DeFabo about the hit to Crosby's head in Game 5 that left him absent for the next matchup.

"I think there was intent," Hextall said. "And I think it's arguable whether there was intent to injure or it was just intent to let him [not] get to the net."

The Penguins GM also pointed to another blow that got overlooked during the series. This one being an elbow to Jake Guentzel.

"That one was pretty bad. I felt like there was some intent there," Hextall said. "As a league, we have to continue to talk & evaluate where we are with headshots, because it's an issue that's prevalent in sports. We need to continue to move forward."

The Rangers' blows throughout the series left Pittsburgh without Crosby for a game and Rickard Rakell out for nearly the entire series. Not everyone agreed that it was intentional, but the Penguins organization certainly did.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins in Contract Talks With Malkin, Letang

Hextall Wants Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang to Retire Penguins

Insider Believes Pens Have Room for Malkin, Letang, But Not Depth

Penguins More Difficult Replacement, Letang or Malkin?

Who Could Follow Bryan Rust With Team-Friendly Deal

Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang

Potential Landing Spots for Kris Letang