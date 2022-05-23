Skip to main content

Penguins GM Calls Out Rangers' Intentional Hits During Playoff Series

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost key players because of hits they believe were dirty.

PITTSBURGH -- Weeks later, the hit on Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby from New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba is still being talked about. And like many others within the organization, general manager Ron Hextall believes it was not a clean blow. 

Hextall was asked by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mike DeFabo about the hit to Crosby's head in Game 5 that left him absent for the next matchup.

"I think there was intent," Hextall said. "And I think it's arguable whether there was intent to injure or it was just intent to let him [not] get to the net."

The Penguins GM also pointed to another blow that got overlooked during the series. This one being an elbow to Jake Guentzel. 

"That one was pretty bad. I felt like there was some intent there," Hextall said. "As a league, we have to continue to talk & evaluate where we are with headshots, because it's an issue that's prevalent in sports. We need to continue to move forward."

The Rangers' blows throughout the series left Pittsburgh without Crosby for a game and Rickard Rakell out for nearly the entire series. Not everyone agreed that it was intentional, but the Penguins organization certainly did. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins in Contract Talks With Malkin, Letang

Hextall Wants Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang to Retire Penguins

Insider Believes Pens Have Room for Malkin, Letang, But Not Depth

Penguins More Difficult Replacement, Letang or Malkin?

Who Could Follow Bryan Rust With Team-Friendly Deal

Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang

Potential Landing Spots for Kris Letang

Tags
terms:
Ron HextallSidney CrosbyPittsburgh PenguinsJake GuentzelPenguins

USATSI_18279373_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Penguins GM Calls Out Rangers' Intentional Hits During Playoff Series

By Noah Strackbein32 seconds ago
USATSI_17730335_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins in Contract Talks With Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

By Noah Strackbein52 minutes ago
USATSI_16141675_168388612_lowres
News

GM Ron Hextall Wants Malkin, Letang to Retire Penguins

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18091173_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Insider Believes Penguins Have Room for Letang, Malkin, But Not Depth

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
2022-23 (1)
Podcasts

Six More Years of Bryan Rust, And What It Means for Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat3 hours ago
USATSI_18279310_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Salary Cap Situation, Money Left for Each Position

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_15658826_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Most Difficult Replacement: Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang?

By Jacob Punturi9 hours ago
USATSI_17976825_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Bryan Rust Signed a Team-Friendly Deal, Who Could Be Next?

By Nicholas Brlansky9 hours ago
USATSI_18076866_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Bryan Rust Needed Little Consideration for Penguins Offer

By Noah StrackbeinMay 22, 2022