Penguins Activate Jeff Petry, Place Kris Letang On LTIR

A little help has been coming around for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their injured blue line.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that defenseman Jeff Petry has been activated from long term injured reserve (LTIR) and will return to the lineup.

Petry practiced with the Penguins ahead of their matchup against the Ottawa Senators taking reps on the first power play unit.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Petry would be a game time decision, along with Tristan Jarry and Ryan Poehling.

Jarry is returning to the lineup, while Poehling remains out.

To make room on the roster, the Penguins re-assigned Taylor Fedun to the AHL and placed Kris Letang on LTIR with a retroactive date of December 28.

Being put on LTIR means you must miss a mandatory 10 games or 24 days, for Letang, that number will be hit following the game against the Senators.

Jan Rutta was also dropped to injured reserve retroactive to January 14; Rutta has been out of the lineup with an upper-body injury.

Petry said when his injury initially happened against the Buffalo Sabres that he felt good and didn’t expect any negative effects.

The damage began to show the following day and not too long later, Petry was dropped to LTIR.

The Penguins defensive group has been struggling to remain healthy since Petry’s injury and his return should help shore up some consistency.

