Penguins Activate Ryan Poehling, Re-Assign Drake Caggiula

Injuries may be mounting for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Ryan Poehling is likely back in the lineup.

PITTSBURGH - There is finally a little good news on the Pittsburgh Penguins injury front as forward Ryan Poehling has been activated from the injured reserve.

To make room on the active roster, the Penguins re-assigned forward Drake Caggiula the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Poehling is returning from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for three games.

The Penguins dropped both Poehling and Josh Archibald on injured reserve prior to the game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Following the Penguins morning skate before their battle against the New Jersey Devils, Poehling said his injury has been lingering for a while and this was the best he’s felt in a while.

Head coach Mike Sullivan also said after the skate that Poehling would be a game-time decision for the lineup.

Poehling has been traveling and practicing with the team while recovering from his injury.

If Poehling is ready to return to game action, it is likely Drew O’Connor or Danton Heinen are the ones taken out.

