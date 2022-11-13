Penguins Take Another Overtime Loss in Montreal

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter Montreal but are again unable to close out with a win.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before; the Pittsburgh Penguins lose to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, in Montreal, after blowing a lead.

Much like the Penguins first road game of the season, they travel to Montreal just to lose in the extra frame after possessing a lead.

While there was much more scoring in the newest battle, the loss stings all the same.

The back and forth matchup saw nine goals from nine different players and moments where both teams looked like they were about to walk away with a win.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that they had their moments, but ultimately weren’t good enough for the win.

“I just didn’t think we were as good all night long,” Sullivan said. “The first half of the second period, we really started to establish our game. I don’t even know how to react to the third period.”

Third period had a flurry of penalties and scoring as both teams took three two-minute minors and the Canadiens potted three goals to the Penguins two.

An overtime point was picked up by the Penguins, and some might take that as a small victory.

It was the second half of a back-to-back for the Penguins, and they finish a quick three-game road trip with a 2-0-1 record.

Regardless of outcome, the Penguins are starting to look like a stronger team who can get production from all areas of the team.

Brock McGinn is starting to lead a charge in the bottom six and the penalty kill is finding a nice rhythm.

The Penguins will return home for a rematch against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another three game road trip.

