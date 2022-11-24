Danton Heinen Says Penguins Third Line Needs to Play Simple

The Pittsburgh Penguins need improvements from the third line and it's as easy and playing simple.

Over the past few games, the Pittsburgh Penguins third line struggled take advantage of opportunities and produce offensively.

Between Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, and Brock McGinn, it’s been McGinn carrying the load for the Penguins line.

With Carter and Heinen both collecting assists in the win over the Calgary Flames, it looks like the third line is beginning to gain steam.

“We try to keep it simple,” Heinen said. “Listen to Carts… Get pucks in and play straight lines. Not be too risky.”

Playing a simple game and lowering high-risk chances has been a key to improving multiple areas of the Penguins team.

Both the third line and power play have preached playing a simpler game and just getting pucks on net.

McGinn has been standing out by playing a simple game; leading the charge of a bottom six resurgence with five goals in his last eight games.

“Support each other and get our chances when we can,” Heinen said. “Ginner’s been able to put a few in. We’ve been getting a few looks.”

McGinn has already done his part and will look to keep up the great play, now it’s up to the rest of his line to follow his lead.

The rest of the Penguins forwards line are rolling right along; it’s up to the third line to step up their game and contribute as a complete unit.

