Evgeni Malkin Set to Play in 1,000th Career Game

After 17 years of service with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin will play in his 1,000th career game.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Evgeni Malkin second overall in 2004, they knew that had something special.

Now, 17 years later, Malkin is set appear in his 1,000th game, adding to his Hall of Fame legacy with the Penguins.

When the puck drops in Chicago, he will become the 373rd player, and second ever Penguin, to reach the 1,000 game plateau.

Malkin joins teammate Sidney Crosby as the only other player to hit the milestone completely with the Penguins.

Through his first 999 games, Malkin has ironically scored at least a point in 71% of them; 451 goals and 714 assists are good for 1,165 career points.

All of those statistics are good for third in franchise history behind only Crosby and Mario Lemieux.

Over the years, Malkin has helped the Penguins reach 16 consecutive postseasons and picked up some personal hardware along the way.

Malkin won the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year in 2006-07, the Hart Trophy in 2011-12 as the league MVP, and the Conn Smythe in 2009 for playoff MVP.

A tremendous playmaker and goal scorer, Malkin has been known over the years to have a bit of a temper.

When it’s all said and done for Geno, he is likely to be the Penguins franchise leader in penalty minutes.

Malkin has already racked up 1,022 in 999 games and is closing in on Kevin Stevens’ 1,048.

Not many players have had a bigger impact on the Penguins organization than Malkin, and 1,000 games is another outstanding achievement.

With a new four-year contract under his belt, Malkin is likely to play his entire career in Pittsburgh and hopes to continue adding to his legacy.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Blackhawks

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins Are 'Making Progress' After Win Over Jets

Tristan Jarry Fully Bounces Back for Penguins with First Shutout of Season

Penguins Win Goaltending Battle in Winnipeg

Penguins Have to Stick with Rickard Rakell on First Line