Evgeni Malkin Playing 'Inspired' Hockey with Penguins

Evgeni Malkin has been arguably the best player on the Pittsburgh Penguins so far this season, and Mike Sullivan says he's playing 'inspired.'

At 36-years-young, Evgeni Malkin seems to be turning back the clock in his 17th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As Malkin closes in on becoming just the second player to play 1,000 games with the Penguins, he is also playing some of the most determined hockey of his career.

Through 15 games, Malkin has scored seven goals and nine assists for 16 points, good for a tie of the team lead.

“I see an inspired player,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think Geno’s playing really good hockey for us.”

While tied with Sidney Crosby in point, Malkin has looked like the most dominant player on the Penguins, and has found an outstanding chemistry with Jason Zucker.

The previous two seasons for Malkin haven’t been great; both years were filled with injuries and what looked like a decline in skill.

“He’s played extremely well,” Sullivan said. “He’s on the puck, he’s a threat most shifts when he’s on the ice. I think his line has been really good for us.”

For the first time in a long time, Malkin looks to be a real threat every time he hops over the boards and he often looks like the most determined player almost every shift.

Malkin’s play isn’t perfect, as there are still some lazy flaws, but Sullivan knows Malkin is doing everything he can to help the team.

“There are always aspects of Geno’s game where we’re trying to help him reduce a little bit of the risk associated with his game. Overall I see a guy that’s inspired to play and wants to help this team win.”

Malkin entered the 2022-23 season with a chip on his shoulder and he is determined to prove doubters wrong.

Through 15 games, it can be argued that Malkin has been the Penguins best player and he isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

