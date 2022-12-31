Evgeni Malkin Passes Sergei Fedorov For Second Most Points By Russian-Born Player

Evgeni Malkin's first period goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins pushes him past Sergei Fedorov in career points.

After going three games without a point, Evgeni Malkin has finally cracked the score sheet for the Pittsburgh Penguins and set himself apart in hockey history.

With the opening goal for the Penguins, Malkin recorded his 1,180th career point, surpassing Sergei Fedorov for second most among Russian-born players.

Malkin’s 1,180 points line up as 456 goals and 724 assists in 1,016 games; earlier this season, he became the second player to ever play 1,000 games with the Penguins.

The record setting goal was Malkin’s 12th of the season on top of 22 assist for 34 points on the year.

The only Russian-born player with more points than Malkin is Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin with 1,452 (803G-649A).

803 goals are good to place Ovechkin second all-time in that category as he chases down one of the NHL’s ‘unbreakable’ records.

Ovechkin sits just 91 behind Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894.

Malkin likely won’t catch up to Ovechkin in career points, but surpassing Fedorov only adds to the legacy being set by the Penguins’ great.

