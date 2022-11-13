Evgeni Malkin Earning Every Dollar of New Contract with Penguins

People doubted the Pittsburgh Penguins for bringing back Evgeni Malkin, but he has proven to be more than worth it.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Evgeni Malkin to a four-year contract, there were plenty of people saying he wasn’t deserving of the deal.

Critics were quick to point out that Malkin was older, slower, and much too injury prone for a Penguins team that could maybe turn their focus to the youth.

General manager Ron Hextall didn’t listen, though, and Malkin was given what is likely he final contract in the NHL.

The new deal gives Malkin four more years in the league, making $6.1 million annually.

While some people still think he shouldn’t have been given a new deal, Malkin came into the 2022-23 season healthy and motivated to prove everyone wrong.

So far, he’s done just that; with 16 points (7G-9A) in 15 games, Malkin is hitting a pace not seen from him in years.

Malkin has been held from the score sheet only three times all season.

At the age of 36, maybe four years is a little long, but for the time being, Malkin is earning every cent of his contract.

Malkin has looked like one of the most determined players on the ice every game since the start of the year.

Have there been a couple of gaffs and lazy moments? Sure, but almost every time he’s made up for it by keeping his team in it.

After 15 games, Malkin is tied with Sidney Crosby for the team lead in points and it’s not out of the realm of possibility he leads all season.

Malkin is playing this season with a chip on his shoulder and wants to prove everyone wrong.

His focus is to win hockey games and prove the Penguins are still Stanley Cup contenders; if he’s able to get the right help from the right players, this could be a very scary Penguins team.

As a team, though, the Penguins have to find ways to win with consistency and push that seven-game losing streak in the rear view.

