Penguins Expect Kris Letang to Return in Coming Days

Mike Sullivan confirmed that Kris Letang should be back with the Pittsburgh Penguins some time very soon.

PITTSBURGH - Kris Letang has been absent from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup since suffering a lower-body injury in late December.

While the injury was likely going to keep Letang out for a number of games, the Penguins have been without one of their leaders for an extended period due to a personal matter.

While the team was in Boston getting ready for the 2023 Winter Classic, Letang’s father passed away and he has been home in Montreal ever since.

Ahead of the Penguins taking on the Anaheim Ducks, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Letang is expected to rejoin the team in the coming days.

“We anticipate Tanger to join the team in the next day or so,” Sullivan said before diving into the rest of the injured Penguins.

Letang was moved to non-roster status while he took his personal leave of absence; he has missed seven games since his initial injury.

The Penguins have been hit with a number of injuries surrounding the Letang situation, but in his seven games away the team has only recorded two wins.

Without Letang in the lineup, the Penguins have gone 2-5-0 and the power play has again begun to slip.

