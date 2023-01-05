Penguins Focused On Getting Back Into Playoff Race

Despite a five-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins know they can still reach the postseason.

Their current five-game skid isn’t the first lengthy losing streak put on by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022-23 season.

The Penguins have been able to bounce back from a seven-game winless streak early in the season, but now they’ve slipped into another downward spiral.

Despite the losing streak, Mike Sullivan has been urging his players to stay confident and focus on the game and challenge at hand.

“We’re trying to stay in the moment,” Sullivan said. “The most important thing is that we’re trying to get better everyday. We’re got to build our game. We’re trying to learn through experiences. That way we put ourselves in a better position to have success.”

Quite a few players around the room have noted that there is plenty of veteran leadership on the Penguins and they all know what it takes to win.

Their hope is that the aging players can step up and lead the way back to normalcy for a team currently sitting outside of a playoff spot.

“We’re not going to dwell on things we can’t change, but we’re going to learn through them,” Sullivan said. “We have tremendous leadership. These guys have been through an awful lot in their careers. We trust our leadership group, that they understand how to handle these situations.”

As it stands, the Penguins sit two points behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Metropolitan Division is so tight that if the Penguins are able to put together a couple of wins, they’ll be right back in the thick of the playoff race.

“We’re in the battle to make the playoffs,” Sullivan said. “That’s our first objective.”

The ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup, but the Penguins have to start by digging out of their current hole and climbing back up the rankings.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Casey DeSmith Confident as Penguins Starting Goalie

Penguins vs. Golden Knights: Need a Goal from Guentzel

Penguins Show Support for Pittsburgh Native Damar Hamlin

Penguins Need Jake Guentzel to Snap Scoring Slump

Penguins Among Best Odds To Win Stanley Cup