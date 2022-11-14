Penguins Aim to Keep Improving Play on the Road

The Pittsburgh Penguins not only snapped their losing streak but also improved their performances as a visiting team.

Now, almost a week removed from snapping their seven-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to make up for lost ground.

The Penguins got off on the right foot by collecting points in three straight games with two wins and an overtime loss.

A couple of victories won’t immediately fix their rank in the Metropolitan Division, but the climb back into the ranks begins now.

When asked about if the team feels like they are gaining some steam after their last three games, forward Rickard Rakell said that the team feels good about themselves.

“Obviously it feels better,” Rakell said. “We thought that we definitely took a step in the right direction.”

Not only did the Penguins string together a couple of good performances to get out of their rut, but they also improved their performance in road games.

Heading into their most recent three-game trip, the Penguins were 0-5-1 on the road; the Penguins improved to 2-5-2 with a pair of wins and an overtime loss.

The road record still isn’t where they would like it, but progress is being made.

“We still felt that at home we have been playing well,” Rakell said. “It was nice to put some good road wins together. Maybe we got away with one point in the last game.”

The Penguins will need to continue their improved play on the road as four of their next six games will be outside of Pittsburgh.

