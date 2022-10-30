Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker Return to Penguins Lineup

Two important forwards are making their return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins head into the last game of their first road trip, they can do so with a nearly fully healthy lineup.

Forwards Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker have missed the previous few games for the Penguins with injuries.

Prior to the matchup against the Seattle Kraken, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan listed both Guentzel and Zucker as game-time decisions.

With the release of the official lineup, the Penguins confirmed that both top six forwards were back and ready to take the ice.

Guentzel and Zucker will bring an immediate boost to the forward core which has been struggling throughout the road trip.

Without Guentzel in the lineup, the Penguins have been 1-3, losing three straight against Canadian teams.

While both forwards were out, the Penguins were forced to move Teddy Blueger to long term injured reserve to bring up a pair of players from the AHL.

Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin were called up from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and both have played in multiple games.

Poulin was fortunate enough to make his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames and record his first point.

With the return of Guentzel and Zucker, both Caggiula and Poulin have been moved to healthy scratches.

