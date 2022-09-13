Penguins’ Jake Guentzel Projected To Be Even Better This Season

Jake Guentzel looks to build off another 40-goal season for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Since he entered the NHL during the 2016-17 season, Jake Guentzel has produced at an elite level for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Through the first six seasons of his career, the 2013 third-round draft pick has scored 341 points in 375 regular season games.

Last season, he enjoyed a career year with 40 goals and 84 points, leading the Penguins in both categories. A repeat performance of last season would be terrific, but one projection shows that Guentzel could eclipse those numbers in 2022-23.

According to JFresh Hockey, Guentzel projects to have a massive improvement in finishing at even strength this season. Last year, Guentzel scored 33 goals but charted around the 75th percentile in finishing chances among forwards. Guentzel could improve in that area this year and projects to finish in the 93rd percentile among forwards in finishing.

That uptick in finishing ability could put Guentzel on the same pace he set during the 2019-20 season before he suffered a shoulder injury that would end his regular season. Guentzel began that year with 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games, putting him on an 82-game pace of 42 goals and 90 points despite playing without Sidney Crosby for over half of those games.

After spending the past two seasons adjusting to a net front role that creates higher percentage scoring opportunities, Guentzel realistically could push for a 45 to a 50-goal season.

His most impressive assets are his shot accuracy and hockey sense. That combination has led to great chemistry and plenty of success with Crosby. Guentzel's ability to score from anywhere on the ice and Crosby's vision and passing make it hard for opposing teams to shut the tandem down.

Crosby enters this season with a clean bill of health for the first time since 2018 and will combine with Guentzel and either Rickard Rakell or Bryan Rust to form one of the most dynamic lines in hockey.

At 27, Guentzel has already proven to be an elite goal scorer in the NHL. However, if you ask Mike Sullivan, the Penguins top winger is still underrated around the league.

“He’s a complete hockey player,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.”

Already one of the top wingers in the NHL, Guentzel could be heading for another career year in 2022-23.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Multiple Former Penguins Sign PTO's Across NHL

PTO Season in Full Swing for the Penguins

Three Players Penguins Should Still Invite to Training Camp

Sam Poulin Represents Penguins at NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Six Penguins with the Most to Prove this Season

CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Rant