Jan Rutta, P.O. Joseph Both Available for Penguins

It's possible both Jan Rutta and P.O. Joseph are playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins despite leaving last game with injuries.

The defense of the Pittsburgh Penguins seemed like it would have a new outlook following their win over the Washington Capitals.

Both P.O. Joseph and Jan Rutta left the game early and ahead of their game in Toronto, the Penguins called up Mark Friedman.

Joseph was being evaluated for a lower-body injury, while Rutta for an upper-body.

Despite the early exit in Washington, Joseph and Rutta were both on the ice for the morning skate in Toronto.

It was a rare skate that featured everyone in the Penguins lineup since they had cancelled practice the day before.

Following the practice, head coach Mike Sullivan stated that everyone is available and a game-time decision in Toronto.

Despite the call up of Friedman, it’s possible both Rutta and Joseph play against the Maple Leafs.

Rutta left the game against Washington early after a huge hit from Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin.

After serving two minutes in the box for retaliating to the hit, Rutta left the game and never returned.

Rutta himself said that he was lucky his injury was nothing serious and is looking forward to playing in Toronto.

Through the lines at practice ahead of the game against the Maple Leafs, there are no changes being made to the lineup.

