Penguins Great Jaromir Jagr Approves of Jason Zucker's Salute Celebration

The Pittsburgh Penguins "Robo Penguin" logo may be controversial, but Jaromir Jagr gave his nod of approval.

With the release of Adidas’ new set of Reverse Retro jerseys, a lot of discussion has been brought up surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins usage of the “Robo Penguin” logo.

Some have looked at the logo as cursed or harkening back to bad times in Penguins history, while others love the nostalgia that comes with it.

Regardless of everyone’s thoughts, the Penguins are wearing it in games and the players are having some fun with it.

When Jason Zucker opened the scoring against the Buffalo Sabres while both teams were wearing their reverse retro jerseys, he celebrated with a salute that was made famous by a legend of the hockey world.

Jaromir Jagr is still looked at as one of the best players to ever wear a Penguins uniform, more specifically, a uniform dawning the “Robo Penguin” logo.

Penguins fans will remember Jagr for famously saluting after scoring huge goals and that’s exactly what Zucker did as a nod to the legend while wearing the controversial logo.

Zucker said that the idea to do the salute came from Bryan Rust and Jake Guetnzel; Zucker just happened to score before they did.

Many fans loved the celebration, and that included Jagr himself, posted a video on Twitter sharing his appreciation.

“I was reading some comments. Some people like it, some people don’t,” Jagr said while wearing his old Robo Penguin jersey. “I love it! I feel like they show a lot of respect for our era.”

Jagr made sure to get in a playful quip before giving a salute himself to close out the video.

“Thank you Penguins, thank you Jason,” Jagr said. “And by the way Jason, keep working on your shot. It wasn’t hard enough.”

At the age of 50, Jagr is still kicking around and playing professional hockey in his native Czechia.

Once the sure-shot Hall of Famer decides to hang it up and call it a career, you can expect his No. 68 to be hanging in the rafters of PPG Paints Arena.

