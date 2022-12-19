Despite Practice with Penguins, Jason Zucker's Status Remains Unchanged

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been without Jason Zucker for a pair of games, but he looks to be getting closer to a return already.

PITTSBURGH - Following their win over the Dallas Stars, Mike Sullivan stated that Jason Zucker would be out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury.

It’s been a week since Zucker left the lineup, and the Penguins have played a pair of games in that time.

Following a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, Zucker was present on the ice with his teammates for a practice.

While Zucker was practicing in a full-contact uniform, his status has not changed.

“Zuck participated today, we’ll see how he responds,” Sullivan said. “His status hasn’t changed at this point. But, obviously, it’s real encouraging that he’s on the ice.”

Zucker was in a full-contact uniform, but was only rotating in the third line for drills and did not participate with the power play units.

“As of right now the time table is still the same,” Zucker said.

While the status remains the same for Zucker, seeing him take drills with his teammates is a huge step forward and he is looking forward to a quick return.

“You never want to be out for any length of time,” Zucker said. “It was nice just to be out there with the guys again. I look forward to being back, hopefully as soon as possible.”

Zucker has been dealing with injuries ever since joining the Penguins and it had looked like he bucked that trend for the 2022-23 season.

In the midst of a resurgent season, Zucker was staying pretty healthy appearing in 27 games up until his current injury.

Zucker has picked up six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in his 27 games played and has found a nice spot on the Penguins second line.

