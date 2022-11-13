Jason Zucker Reaches Point-Per-Game Pace with Three Assists for Penguins in Montreal

Jason Zucker has a lot to prove for the Pittsburgh Penugins and he is exceeding the early season expectations.

Since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in early 2020, Jason Zucker has mostly struggled.

It’s been hard for Zucker to produce regularly and stay healthy in the Penguins lineup, but a new corner might be turned in 2022-23.

Through 13 games played, Zucker is a clean point-per-game with 13 points (4G-9A).

The new, consistent production from Zucker reached a new height when he recorded three assists in an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The team couldn’t come up with a win, but Zucker is leaving a mark that cannot be ignored.

Zucker’s partnership with Evgeni Malkin has pushed both of them to new levels as they look to prove critics wrong.

Malkin is currently tied with Sidney Crosby for the Penguins in points with 16 points in 15 games.

It’s likely neither of Zucker or Malkin would have this kind of early season performance had they not been sharing a line.

They’ve slowly morphed into the best forward duo on the Penguins and it’s good to see Zucker recording at a standout pace.

In his last six games, Zucker has scored three goals and four assists for seven points.

Not only is it important for the Penguins that Zucker finds new ground, but for Zucker, himself, as well.

Zucker is in the final year of his contract, and at the age of 30, he has time for one more well priced deal.

A top tier performance this year could make a huge difference in the kind of contract he signs this upcoming summer.

